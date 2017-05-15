Word of the Week: Volume

This week’s Word of the Week is, “Volume.”

noun

a collection of written or printed sheets bound together and constituting a book.

one book of a related set or series.

a set of issues of a periodical, often covering one year.

History/Historical. a roll of papyrus, parchment, or the like, or of manuscript.

the amount of space, measured in cubic units, that an object or substance occupies.

a mass or quantity, especially a large quantity, of something: a volume of mail.

amount; total: the volume of sales.

the degree of sound intensity or audibility; loudness: to turn up the volume on a radio.