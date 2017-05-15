Word of the Week: Volume

This week’s Word of the Week is, “Volume.”
noun
- a collection of written or printed sheets bound together and constituting a book.
- one book of a related set or series.
- a set of issues of a periodical, often covering one year.
- History/Historical. a roll of papyrus, parchment, or the like, or of manuscript.
- the amount of space, measured in cubic units, that an object or substance occupies.
- a mass or quantity, especially a large quantity, of something: a volume of mail.
- amount; total: the volume of sales.
- the degree of sound intensity or audibility; loudness: to turn up the volume on a radio.
- fullness or quantity of tone.
Idioms
10. speak volumes,
a. to be very evident or significant: Her testimony spoke volumes.
b. to be expressive or meaningful: Your eyes speak volumes.