Word of the Week: Volume

By Shelton Herald on May 15, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

This week’s Word of the Week is, “Volume.”

noun

  1. a collection of written or printed sheets bound together and constituting a book.
  2. one book of a related set or series.
  3. a set of issues of a periodical, often covering one year.
  4. History/Historical. a roll of papyrus, parchment, or the like, or of manuscript.
  5. the amount of space, measured in cubic units, that an object or substance occupies.
  6. a mass or quantity, especially a large quantity, of something: a volume of mail.
  7. amount; total: the volume of sales.
  8. the degree of sound intensity or audibility; loudness: to turn up the volume on a radio.
  9. fullness or quantity of tone.

Idioms

10. speak volumes,

a. to be very evident or significant: Her testimony spoke volumes.

b. to be expressive or meaningful: Your eyes speak volumes.

