David Walser, 40, of Monroe was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault on May 14. Walser’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.

Norman Mallet, 57, of Shelton was arrested and charged with violation of probation on May 12. Mallet’s bond was set at $7,500 and he was released on a promise to appear in court May 31.

Dion Sanders, 20, of Derby was arrested and charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, operating a vehicle without a license and engaging police in a pursuit on May 9. Sanders’s bond was set at $1,500 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 23.

Alexis Noel Rodriguez, 26, of Shelton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, use of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, failure to maintain proper lane and third degree criminal mischief on May 9. Rodriguez’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 23.