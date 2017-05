The Shelton High boys lacrosse team defeated Sheehan High of Wallingford, 14-2, in an SCC matchup on Monday.

Nick Pavone led Shelton with four goals. Matt Wadeka and Casey Brennan added three goals apiece. Nick Pagluiso, Matt Rice, Luke English and Tom Barbierri chipped in with one goal each.

Tim Schiffer made 10 saves in net.

The Gaels improved to 9-6 overall, notching its sixth straight victory. Sheehan fell to 5-9.