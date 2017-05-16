Shelton Herald

The Drive: CEO helps send employees’ children to college

By Kate Czaplinski on May 16, 2017

Denise DiGrigoli is back on Tuesday, May 16, talking ‘conscious capitalism’ with JP Hernandez, CEO of American Dream Clean.

Hernandez is working to close the achievement gap in Connecticut and also helps his employees send their children to college.

Watch the show below:

Earlier in the show, Denise offers her Mindful Minute of advice.

The Drive with Denise — a motivational and inspirational talk show with local guests — airs Tuesdays at 12:30.

