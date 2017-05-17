New downtown plan ‘encourages mixed-use developments’

Two new retail and residential developments have been proposed for the heart of downtown Shelton.

The proposals follow the ongoing construction of a large apartment and retail building at Howe Avenue and Bridge Street, a project that should be completed in about two months.

A developer known as 62 Center LLC wants to build 42 “upscale” apartments and a 4,862-square-foot restaurant at the corner of Center Street and Coram Avenue. The existing buildings on the 0.48-acre lot would be demolished to make way for a new structure.

The new five-story building would include almost all one-bedroom units. The restaurant would occupy the ground floor and include a dining area, bar and covered outdoor patio facing the intersection. There would be 44 parking spaces in an interior garage, with the main entrance on Coram Avenue.

Currently the site has three commercial tenants — including Jeff’s Appliance — and a single-family rental residence. The property once housed an auto dealership, according to the application.

The application states the plan “would encourage mixed-use development” in a “pedestrian accessible” location.

The site is zoned CA-3 for commercial use and is in the Central Business District overlay zone. The property’s legal address is 62-66 Center Street and 325 Coram Avenue. More of the new structure would front Coram Avenue than Center Street.

The developer, whose address is listed as being on North Princeton Drive in Shelton, is seeking to create a Planned Development District for the project.

The other downtown proposal is for a building with 11 apartments and 2,562 square feet of retail/office space at 523 Howe Avenue. The developer is known as 636 Cooke Street LLC.

The 0.23-acre site, just south of Shelton Pizza, now is vacant. The plan calls for six one-bedroom units and five studio units. Eleven off-street surface parking spaces would be provided in back of the four-story structure.

The commercial space would be on the ground floor, with the apartments on the second to fourth floors, and a small office might possibly be on the second floor as well.

The parcel is in a CB-2 commercial zone as well as the Central Business District overlay zone. The applicant is seeking a special exception permit for the project.

Public hearings on these two downtown proposals are planned for June 28 by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Dominick Thomas of Derby is the attorney for both applicants.

A rendering of the proposed building for the corner of Center Street and Coram Avenue, as shown from Center Street.