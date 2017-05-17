Shelton Herald

TOMORROW–Mortgage open house, first time home buyer seminar May 18

By Shelton Herald on May 17, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

On May 18 there will be an open house for first time home buyers located at the Newtown Savings Bank on Bridgeport Avenue. The public is invited to meet with mortgage lenders beginning at 3 p.m. before the first time home buyers seminar begins at 6 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served.

A presentation will be given by Chris Galvez of the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA) and Stephen Robert from Bedrock Credit. Residential Credit Reports will be available.

Walk ins are welcome but RSVP is preferred.

 

To RSVP contact Vic Falco 203-364-2974 or Joe Bartolomeo 203-364-2967.

 

Related posts:

  1. Boys & Girls Club serving Shelton plans golf tournament on May 23
  2. Church hosts Soup and Book Fair on Saturday
  3. Free movie nights at Veterans Memorial Park
  4. SIS High Honor Roll
Previous Post Perry Hill student advances to national invention competition
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress