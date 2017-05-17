TOMORROW–Mortgage open house, first time home buyer seminar May 18

On May 18 there will be an open house for first time home buyers located at the Newtown Savings Bank on Bridgeport Avenue. The public is invited to meet with mortgage lenders beginning at 3 p.m. before the first time home buyers seminar begins at 6 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served.

A presentation will be given by Chris Galvez of the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA) and Stephen Robert from Bedrock Credit. Residential Credit Reports will be available.

Walk ins are welcome but RSVP is preferred.

To RSVP contact Vic Falco 203-364-2974 or Joe Bartolomeo 203-364-2967.