Shelton Herald

Fire log

By Shelton Herald on May 17, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

On May 9 at 12:03 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #230 Long Hill Cross Road. There was no fire. One engine and one tower truck responded.

 

On May 9 at 12:12 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a boat on fire on the Housatonic River in the area of the Shelton Landfill. Two marine units responded and assisted Stratford and Sikorsky Marine Fire Departments with extinguishment.

 

On May 9 at 4:01 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 returned to the Housatonic River to extinguish a fire on a boat that had rekindled. One engine and one marine unit responded.

 

On May 9 at 5:20 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Progress Drive and Corporate Drive. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

 

On May 10 at 12:34 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an electrical hazard at #7 Acadia Lane. One engine responded.

 

On May 10 at 9:20 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #2 Brentley Drive for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. One rescue truck responded.

 

On May 10 at 1:04 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #1 Greenwich Place. There was no fire. One engine and one tower truck responded.

 

On May 10 at 2:59 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound near exit 11. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

 

On May 10 at 3:46 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a brush fire on Nells Rock Road and Great Oak Road. Two engines and one brush truck responded.

 

On May 10 at 5:02 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound near exit 13. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

 

On May 10 at 6:08 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a lockout at #820 Bridgeport Avenue. One unit responded.

 

On May 10 at 7:09 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a wire hanging over the road on Golec Avenue. One engine responded.

 

On May 10 at 7:30 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to aa fire alarm sounding at #4204 Avalon Drive. There was no fire. One engine and one tower truck responded.

 

On May 10 at 8:34 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the HoneyCell Company at #600 Bridgeport Avenue for a forklift on fire. The fire was extinguished by employees before the arrival of fire units. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

 

On May 11 at 11:13 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Ripton Housing Complex at #423 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. one rescue truck responded.

 

On May 11 at 11:15 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a person stuck in an elevator at the Mark #740 Bridgeport Avenue. The person was safely removed from the elevator shortly after the arrival of fire units. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

 

On May 12 at 12:25 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding from #163 Beardsley Road. There was no fire. Steam from a shower set off the alarm. One engine responded.

 

On May 12 at 1:36 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm at #21 Keron Drive. There was no fire. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

 

On May 12 at 2:17 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm at #23 Red Fern Ridge. There was no fire. One rescue truck responded.

 

On May 12 at 9:42 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #99 Chamberlain Drive for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. one engine responded.

 

On May 12 at 9:10 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident at the east Village Park on East Village Road. A vehicle had rolled over an embankment. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

 

On May 14 at 8:34 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to assist EMS at #87 Shelton Avenue. Two units responded.

 

On May 14 at 8:41 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of #37 Meadowlark Drive to assist a family of ducklings found in a storm drain. One rescue truck responded.

 

On May 14 at 7:50 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of smoke in the area of #586 Huntington Street. Firefighters found a property owner burning a mattress in a driveway was the cause. The fire was extinguished by firefighters. Two engines responded.

 

On May 15 at 12:28 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

Related posts:

  1. Road closings for Aug. 23 Sunset Run
  2. SHS student’s body found in wooded area
  3. Fire log
  4. Shelton schools celebrate Read Across America Day (Slideshow)
Previous Post Canal Street Carnival open until May 21 Next Post Perry Hill student advances to national invention competition
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress