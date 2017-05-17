On May 9 at 12:03 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #230 Long Hill Cross Road. There was no fire. One engine and one tower truck responded.

On May 9 at 12:12 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a boat on fire on the Housatonic River in the area of the Shelton Landfill. Two marine units responded and assisted Stratford and Sikorsky Marine Fire Departments with extinguishment.

On May 9 at 4:01 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 returned to the Housatonic River to extinguish a fire on a boat that had rekindled. One engine and one marine unit responded.

On May 9 at 5:20 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Progress Drive and Corporate Drive. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On May 10 at 12:34 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an electrical hazard at #7 Acadia Lane. One engine responded.

On May 10 at 9:20 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #2 Brentley Drive for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. One rescue truck responded.

On May 10 at 1:04 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #1 Greenwich Place. There was no fire. One engine and one tower truck responded.

On May 10 at 2:59 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound near exit 11. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On May 10 at 3:46 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a brush fire on Nells Rock Road and Great Oak Road. Two engines and one brush truck responded.

On May 10 at 5:02 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound near exit 13. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On May 10 at 6:08 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a lockout at #820 Bridgeport Avenue. One unit responded.

On May 10 at 7:09 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a wire hanging over the road on Golec Avenue. One engine responded.

On May 10 at 7:30 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to aa fire alarm sounding at #4204 Avalon Drive. There was no fire. One engine and one tower truck responded.

On May 10 at 8:34 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the HoneyCell Company at #600 Bridgeport Avenue for a forklift on fire. The fire was extinguished by employees before the arrival of fire units. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On May 11 at 11:13 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Ripton Housing Complex at #423 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. one rescue truck responded.

On May 11 at 11:15 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a person stuck in an elevator at the Mark #740 Bridgeport Avenue. The person was safely removed from the elevator shortly after the arrival of fire units. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On May 12 at 12:25 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding from #163 Beardsley Road. There was no fire. Steam from a shower set off the alarm. One engine responded.

On May 12 at 1:36 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm at #21 Keron Drive. There was no fire. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On May 12 at 2:17 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm at #23 Red Fern Ridge. There was no fire. One rescue truck responded.

On May 12 at 9:42 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #99 Chamberlain Drive for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. one engine responded.

On May 12 at 9:10 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident at the east Village Park on East Village Road. A vehicle had rolled over an embankment. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On May 14 at 8:34 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to assist EMS at #87 Shelton Avenue. Two units responded.

On May 14 at 8:41 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of #37 Meadowlark Drive to assist a family of ducklings found in a storm drain. One rescue truck responded.

On May 14 at 7:50 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of smoke in the area of #586 Huntington Street. Firefighters found a property owner burning a mattress in a driveway was the cause. The fire was extinguished by firefighters. Two engines responded.

On May 15 at 12:28 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13. One engine and one rescue truck responded.