Shelton Herald

Land Conservation Trust 2017 Trails Day Hike June 3

By Shelton Herald on May 18, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

The Shelton Land Conservation Trust will hold its annual Trails Day hike on June 3 from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The group will meet at Lane Street near Huntington Green across from house #11.

This hike will begin on the Shelton Recreation Path, continue on adjacent woodland trails including the Blue Blazed Paugussett and looping back to parked cars.

The hike is approximately 5.5 miles and includes moderate terrain. The hike is suitable for adults, kids, and leashed dogs. Proper footwear, water & a snack are required.

The rain date for this hike will be Sunday, June 4 at 1p.m.

For more information contact Lynn Todd Reid [email protected] or call (203) 225 6192.

The National Trails Day celebration will include over 200 free events scheduled statewide. These outings feature activities for everyone, including hiking, biking, horseback riding, trail maintenance, kayaking, educational walks, bird watching, letterboxing and more.

The activities are guided by knowledgeable volunteers from local clubs, parks and recreation departments, state agencies, conservation organizations, historic groups and land trusts.

Connecticut’s weekend long celebration is coordinated by the Connecticut Forest & Park Association (CFPA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving CT’s land, trails and natural resources.

For a full event listing visit www.ctwoodlands.org/TD2017DIR.

Related posts:

  1. Prolific newspaper letter writer from Shelton gets to meet the editor
  2. Pensiero awarded scholarship by GBRA
  3. Derby Neck Library
  4. Perillo, McGorty and Kelly comment on Malloy’s plan to hikes taxes
Previous Post Boys volleyball: Shelton falls to Cheshire Next Post Boys lacrosse: Shelton to face Cheshire in SCCs
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress