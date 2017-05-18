Trails Committee searches for ‘Lollipop League’ members

The Shelton Trails Committee is inviting everyone to join its “Lollipop League” as a part of the annual trails challenge. In hiking/trails terminology, a “lollipop” trail is one that starts at a location/parking place, progresses to a point, makes a circle/loop back to that

point, then back to the starting location.

This is a very family friendly challenge in that everyone can drive to the starting point, do the hike, and return to the car for the ride home. While most of the 12 hikes are shaped reasonably like a lollipop, some require a bit of imagination to qualify. The committee’s goal is to get people hiking at locations all over Shelton, some of which may be new to those that only use the trails in their neighborhood.

Participants will use a committee form to log each completed trail by listing the date each trail is hiked. The form can be used for up to four hikers. All hikers are on the honor system to fill in their form.

The official kickoff date is June 3, when the committee will host a guided hike starting at Pine Lake in honor of National Trails Day. It plans to host a guided hike of one of the Lollipop Trails every month until November and its annual Turkey Trot Trail Hike on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

This event is open to residents and non-residents of Shelton. No signup is required; hikers just download and print the form and view/print the 12 official maps from http://sheltontrailscom.blogspot.com or obtain copies at the Shelton Community Center.

Once hikers complete the 12 trails, they can mail the form to the address listed on the form, or it can be scanned/photographed and emailed as provided on the form. All hikers completing the challenge will be awarded a commemorative path tag, either in person at the Turkey Trot Trail Hike on Sunday, Nov. 26, or via the mail, and names will be listed on the committee blog.

Participants are strongly encouraged to take photographs while hiking and email them to the address on the form for inclusion in the Shelton Trails Blog, on Facebook, and to support the ongoing publicity for this event.