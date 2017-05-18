Shelton Democrats to hold community conversation May 23

Shelton Democrats are continuing to hold their Community Conversation Series as part of their effort to educate and engage the community on issues that matter to residents on a local, state and national level.

The second Community Conversation will be ‘Shelton Development: Smart Growth & Neighborhood Rights.’ The conversation will take place on Tuesday, May 23 at 6:30p.m. at the Shelton Intermediate School Auditorium (675 Constitution Blvd N, Shelton). This conversation will take a look at the rights of property owners and town residents with regard to land development.

This conversation will feature a panel of speakers including Tom Harbinson of the Shelton Conservation Commission, Al Tyma of Ryan & Tyma LLP, Steve Studer of Berchem, Moses & Devlin PC. It will be moderated by Terry Jones of Jones Family Farms and will feature remarks by Jimmy Tickey, Planning & Zoning Commissioner.

David Gioiello, Chairman of the Shelton Democrats said, “Members of the public are invited to attend and participate in this free event, and we look forward to continuing our Community Conversation series.”

The Shelton Democrats first Community Conversation took place in March and focused on Building a Community of Respect: Why Words Still Matter, which was presented in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League. This conversation discussed the rise of hate speech, intolerance, and the role community organizations and citizens play in standing together against hate.