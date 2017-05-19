Shelton Herald

Youth Awards Ceremony May 25

By Shelton Herald on May 19, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

The annual Youth Awards Ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at Perry Hill School cafeteria.

The Youth Service Bureau and its guests will be celebrating the winners of the Youth Speaks Out Contest (coloring, drawing and essay) as well as our Youth 2 Youth seniors that will be graduating. They will also award the Captain Daniel Morgiewicz Award of Appreciation to someone who has dedicated their time to Shelton’s youth. There will be cupcakes and cookies available.

The Shelton Youth Service Bureau will also hold a Safe Sitter Class on Thursday, July 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Plumb Memorial Library’s Community Room. Cost is $25 and registration is a must. The students (ages 11-14) will be learning about various aspects of childcare and babysitting as well as skills for staying safe while home alone. Contact Dee Kopec for more information and to register, 203-924-7614 or email [email protected]

Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Shelton Herald

