TOMORROW–Rec path prep for Trails Day Hike

The Shelton Trails Committee will hold a Rec path cleanup in preparation for its Trails Day Hike. The cleanup will take place Saturday, May 20 at 8:30 a.m.

The group will meet at the Shelton Intermediate School parking lot and will be cutting brush, pruning trees, raking, and killing invasive species. Bring tools, gloves, boots, water and snacks.

Be dressed for the weather,  and be aware that ticks and other pests will be present. Manpower permitting, the group will continue fence repairs at the Silent Waters Dam.

This is an opportunity for high school students to pick up a few hours toward that Community Service they’re supposed to complete. 

Upcoming Work Parties

June 3 – National Trails Day Hike on the RecPath from Pine Lake  to Silent Waters and back.  A great Shelton Trails Event and the start of the 2017 Lollipop Hike Challenge.

June 10 – TBD

June 24 – TBD

 

