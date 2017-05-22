Shelton Herald

Word of the Week: Accommodate

This week’s Word of the Week is, “Accommodate.”

verb (used with object), accommodated, accommodating.

  1. to do a kindness or a favor to; oblige: to accommodate a friend by helping him move to a new apartment.
  2. to provide suitably; supply (usually followed by with): The officials were accommodated with seats toward the front of the room.
  3. to lend money to: Can you accommodate him, or are you short of cash?
  4. to provide with a room and sometimes with food.
  5. to furnish with accommodations, as food and lodgings.
  6. to have or make room for: Will this elevator accommodate 10 people?
  7. to make suitable or consistent; adapt: to accommodate oneself to circumstances.
  8. to bring into harmony or make adjustments or allowances for: to accommodate differences; to accommodate your busy schedule.

verb (used without object), accommodated, accommodating.

  1. to become adjusted or adapted.
  2. to become reconciled; agree.

