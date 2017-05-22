Word of the Week: Accommodate

This week’s Word of the Week is, “Accommodate.”

verb (used with object), accommodated, accommodating.

to do a kindness or a favor to; oblige: to accommodate a friend by helping him move to a new apartment.

to provide suitably; supply (usually followed by with): The officials were accommodated with seats toward the front of the room.

to lend money to: Can you accommodate him, or are you short of cash?

to provide with a room and sometimes with food.

to furnish with accommodations, as food and lodgings.

to have or make room for: Will this elevator accommodate 10 people?

to make suitable or consistent; adapt: to accommodate oneself to circumstances.