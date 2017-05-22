Word of the Week: Accommodate

This week’s Word of the Week is, “Accommodate.”
verb (used with object), accommodated, accommodating.
- to do a kindness or a favor to; oblige: to accommodate a friend by helping him move to a new apartment.
- to provide suitably; supply (usually followed by with): The officials were accommodated with seats toward the front of the room.
- to lend money to: Can you accommodate him, or are you short of cash?
- to provide with a room and sometimes with food.
- to furnish with accommodations, as food and lodgings.
- to have or make room for: Will this elevator accommodate 10 people?
- to make suitable or consistent; adapt: to accommodate oneself to circumstances.
- to bring into harmony or make adjustments or allowances for: to accommodate differences; to accommodate your busy schedule.
verb (used without object), accommodated, accommodating.
- to become adjusted or adapted.
- to become reconciled; agree.