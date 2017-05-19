Adult golfers join junior players at Charity Classic

The 26th Kennedy Center Charity Golf Classic pairs a junior golfer with adult golfers at the Shorehaven Country Club, 14 Canfield Avenue, Norwalk.

Adult golfers will be supporting others in so many ways, from encouraging junior golfers to helping children and adults with disabilities.

The individual adult player fee of $350 includes lunch, an afternoon scramble or best ball tournament featuring foursomes matched with a junior golfer, a social hour and awards reception, sit-down dinner and numerous golf prizes.

The tournament opens with registration and lunch at 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun tee-off format at 12:30 p.m. The evening’s festivities include a social hour, dinner and awards beginning at 5 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities, player reservations and junior golf applications are available by contacting at The Kennedy Center, 203-365-8522, extension 213 or visiting www.thekennedycenterinc.org.

Unlike most golf tournaments, the late Fred and Fran Ahlbin, long-time Fairfield residents, started this unique scholarship program. Since its inception, over $255,000 has been awarded to more than 525 junior golfers to pursue their college education.

Selection is based on academic achievement, school and community leadership, and golf proficiency and is open to junior golfers aged 15 through 18, who play free of charge in the 18-hole tournament.

The Junior Scholarship and title sponsors are the families of Diane Thompson of Sandy Hook and Julie and Doug Conley of Olney, Maryland, in memory of Fred and Fran Ahlbin.

Other major sponsors include: Merit Insurance as the Presenting Sponsor; R.D. Scinto, Inc. and Peter Gavey of Fairfield as the Championship Sponsors; Donahue & Brown, LLC, All American Waste, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of CT, Newtown Savings Bank, and The Hartford, Invitational Sponsors; and People’s United Bank as the Golf Ball Sponsor. The Hole-In-One Sponsor is Paul Miller Nissan.

For the 26th year in a row, the Probus Club is providing volunteer support to the tournament. This Greater Bridgeport civic organization assists organizations that serve people with disabilities.

Trumbull residents Stephen Donahue and Sean Carroll are co-chairing the tournament.

Committee members are: Trumbull residents Joseph Dennin and Martin D. Schwartz; Fairfield residents Bill Gill and John Ryan; Jo Ann McMullan of Westport; Shelton residents Steve Smith, Michael Klein, and Gina Ciliberto; Marie Shimchick of Norwalk, and Deb Kane of Derby.