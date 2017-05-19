Shelton Herald

Obituary: Janet Sherman Porteous, 87, of Shelton, formerly of Trumbull

By HAN Network on May 19, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Janet Sherman Porteous, 87, of Shelton, formerly of Trumbull, wife of the late Trumbull Police Chief Norman W. Porteous, died May 3, at Wesley Heights.

Born in Trumbull on Aug. 20, 1929, daughter the late Laurence and Gertrude Wilkinson Sherman.

Survivors include son, Paul Porteous of Waterbury, daughter, Gail Wallace and her husband, Robert Sr. of Trumbull, four grandchildren, Penny Porteous, Jayson Porteous, Robert Wallace, Jr. and Lauren Wallace, great-grandson, Hunter, two sisters-in-law, Jane Sherman of Monroe and Barbara Sherman of Newtown and a niece and a nephew.

Also predeceased by grandson, Daniel W. Wallace, three brothers, Harvey, David and Paul Sherman and a sister-in-law, Jean Sherman.

Services: Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m., Long Hill United Methodist Church, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Adult golfers join junior players at Charity Classic
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress