The State Environmental Conservation Police and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are in search of a suspect that was driving a boat that struck a kayaker while on the Housatonic River in Shelton last week.

On Thursday, May 11, between 8 and 10 p.m. a man was kayaking on the lower Housatonic River in the area of Wooster Island off Southbank Park in Shelton, near red channel marker #68, when he was “possibly” struck by another vessel, according to the DEEP.

The DEEP issued a release to the public reporting that, “a male victim was thrown into the water, sustaining injuries to his lower body, and was forced to swim to shore.”

The male victim described the fleeing vessel as a dark colored aluminum boat (possibly black and gray or camo) with an outboard motor.

Numerous boats of similar description were reported to be on the river that evening, according to the DEEP. Surveillance footage was secured from the nearest boat launch, Sunnyside Boat Launch, and two vehicles/vessels of interest were observed.

One vehicle is a dark colored Chevy Silverado Z71 towing a White Lund Tyee and the second vehicle is a charcoal gray with two tone silver, Ford F150 with a bed cap, towing an olive green aluminum boat with New York state registration.

If anyone has any information on the two vehicles/vessels contact DEEP Emergency Dispatch at (860) 424-3333.