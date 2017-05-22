The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced that a nighttime milling and resurfacing project will be performed on Route 108, Nichols Avenue, in Shelton beginning Thursday, May 25.

The project consists of milling and resurfacing 1.12 miles of Route 108. This project is scheduled to occur Thursday, May 25 through Thursday, June 8.

The milling segment of this project is anticipated to be performed on Thursday, May 25 through Wednesday, May 31. The resurfacing segment of this project is anticipated to be performed on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 through Thursday, June 8.

No work will occur during the Memorial Day weekend from Friday morning May 26 through Monday, May 29. Work will resume on Tuesday night May 30, 2017.

Lane closures

Motorists can expect lane closures on Route 108 (Nichols Ave.) from Bayberry Lane to Ripton Road (One-Way NB). Traffic control personnel and signing patterns will be utilized to guide motorists through the work zone. The regular work schedule for this project is 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday

Motorists should be aware that modifications or extensions to this schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions. Motorists are advised to maintain a safe speed when driving in this vicinity.