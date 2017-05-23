Shelton Herald

TONIGHT–Shelton Democrats to hold Community conversation

By Shelton Herald on May 23, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

 

Shelton Democrats are continuing their Community Conversation series as part of their effort to educate and engage the community on issues that matter most to residents on a local, state and national level.

The second Community Conversation will be ‘Shelton Development: Smart Growth & Neighborhood Rights.’ Taking place tonight, Tuesday, May 23 at 6:30p.m. at the Shelton Intermediate School Auditorium (675 Constitution Blvd N, Shelton), this conversation will take a look at the rights of property owners and town residents with regard to land development.  

This conversation will feature a panel of speakers including Tom Harbinson of the Shelton Conservation Commission,  Al Tyma of Ryan & Tyma LLP,  Steve Studer of Berchem, Moses & Devlin PC. It will be moderated by Terry Jones of Jones Family Farms and will feature remarks by Jimmy Tickey, Planning & Zoning Commissioner.

David Gioiello, Chairman of the Shelton Democrats said,  “Members of the public are invited to attend and participate in this free event, and we look forward to continuing our Community Conversation series.”  
The Shelton Democrats first Community Conversation took place in March and focused on Building a Community of Respect: Why Words Still Matter, which was presented in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League.

Related posts:

  1. Sports Center plans free Easter egg hunt in Shelton
  2. Morning of Wellness to benefit the Center for Family Justice
  3. Blanket drive benefits Salvation Army and St. Vincent DePaul
  4. Work Party Sat. Oct. 24 canceled. Full moon hike is a go!
Previous Post The Drive at 12:30: Dr. Bryan Ripley Crandall talks Connecticut Writing Project for youth
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress