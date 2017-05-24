SHS announces Hall of Fame inaugural class

Following years of planning and preparation, the Shelton High School Hall of Fame Committee is proud to announce its first class of selected inductees. The Shelton High School Hall of Fame was established as a way to recognize and honor in a permanent manner those who have excelled in their dedication to the community of Shelton High School and those who have made outstanding contributions both at Shelton High School and in the world which reflect positively upon Shelton High School. The Shelton High School Hall of Fame was established in 2013 with founding members Dr. Beth Smith, headmaster; John Niski, athletic director; Charles Fowler, teacher and coach; Howard Gura, retired SHS administrator; Tyler Tice, student. After years of defining the bylaws and procedures, twelve esteemed SHS Community members were identified by the committee to be inducted at a ceremony and banquet to be held in the school’s gymnasium on September 16, 2017. The committee selected the following inaugural honorees:

Joseph Benanto (retired SHS History teacher; SHS baseball, basketball, and football coach); Mary Lou Cook-(retired Director of Special Education; Ripton School principal; teacher); Audrey Dreyer (retired SHS school nurse; founder of the SHS Food Bank); Howard Gura (former SHS Housemaster; retired SIS Headmaster; teacher; guidance counselor; SHS graduate and standout athlete; SHS basketball and football coach); Mark Lauretti (Mayor of City of Shelton; entrepreneur; SHS graduate and standout athlete; basketball coach, and teacher); Bernice Nicolari (retired SHS teacher, SHS basketball coach and women’s athletic pioneer); Dan Orlovsky (SHS graduate and standout athlete; NFL quarterback; founder of Dan Orlovsky Foundation); Anthony Piccolo (retired SHS Housemaster; teacher; guidance counselor; SHS graduate and standout athlete; SHS softball and football coach); Jack Ribas (retired Director of Boys and Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley); Fran & Gary Scarpa (former SHS Drama Club advisors; Center Stage Theater founders; Youth Connection Theater troupe); Joseph Sedlock- (SHS graduate and standout athlete; retired SHS teacher and basketball coach; current SHS Drama Club co-advisor); Leon Sylvester (retired Shelton Superintendent of Schools; Vocational Education Director; teacher; SHS graduate and standout athlete).

Information regarding tickets and reservations will be forthcoming. For more information contact SHS Headmaster, Dr. Beth Smith.