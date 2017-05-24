Obituary: William E. Smith, 81, of Shelton

William E. Smith, 81, of Shelton, dyer at Marijon Dyeing & Finishing Co., husband of the late Michelina Lipani Smith, died May 23, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Coaldale, Pa. on Sept. 26, 1935, son of the late Henry and Gladys Smith.

Survived by daughter, Cheryl A. Smith of South Daytona, Fla., granddaughter, Kristin Smith and great-grandchildren, William and Kasey Collins of Daytona Beach, Fla.

Also predeceased by a son, William J. Smith and daughter, Donna Smith.

Entombment: Mt. St. Peter Garden Mausoleum, Derby.

Spinelli-Ricciuti/Bednar-Osiecki Funeral Home, Ansonia.