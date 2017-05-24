Shelton Herald

Obituary: William E. Smith, 81, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on May 24, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

William E. Smith, 81, of Shelton, dyer at Marijon Dyeing & Finishing Co., husband of the late Michelina Lipani Smith, died May 23, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Coaldale, Pa. on Sept. 26, 1935, son of the late Henry and Gladys Smith.

Survived by daughter, Cheryl A. Smith of South Daytona, Fla., granddaughter, Kristin Smith and great-grandchildren, William and Kasey Collins of Daytona Beach, Fla.

Also predeceased by a son, William J. Smith and daughter, Donna Smith.

Entombment: Mt. St. Peter Garden Mausoleum, Derby.

Spinelli-Ricciuti/Bednar-Osiecki Funeral Home, Ansonia.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Connecting science, technology, engineering, arts, and math
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress