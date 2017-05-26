Shelton Herald

POSTPONED–Norwalk River One Fly and Children’s Tournament

By Shelton Herald on May 26, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

This week’s rains have fed once drought-stricken rivers, but flows are so high that the inaugural Norwalk River One Fly and Children’s Tournament has been postponed. It was scheduled for tomorrow.

The event, promoted on yesterday’s episode of Yankee Fisherman, will now be held June 10. The Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited will announce a new location in the coming days. More information can be found at mianustu.org.

Related posts:

  1. Saturday picnic in the Valley to benefit veterans home
  2. Accident victim Kathleen Lilley: Family and hard work were her focus
  3. Learn about aging fabulously in August
  4. Sikorsky Credit Union Scholarships will benefit graduating high school seniors of 2016

Tags: ,

Previous Post Wild Wine, Beer, and Food Safari to benefit Beardsley Zoo
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress