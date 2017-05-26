Valley United surpasses fundraising goal

After 10 years of nearly reaching the Campaign goal, Valley United Way has announced they have met and exceeded the $1 million goal it set for the 2016-2017 year. Valley United Way has raised over $1,050,000, $50,000 over the campaign goal.

“Thanks in part to all those who contributed to the Valley United Way, we have reached our $1 million Campaign goal this year. I am grateful to all those who supported our efforts, and our community will be better – and stronger – ​because of it,” said Jimmy Tickey, the Valley United Way Campaign Chair.

“The Valley United Way makes a difference in the lives of hardworking people who ​struggle to make ends meet, senior citizens who need assistance, young people who are being prepared for a bright future and communities who are responding to crisis’, said Tickey. ‘The Valley United Way is working each and every day to alleviate these concerns, and is thinking strategically about their work so there are more long-term solutions.”

​Valley United Way has been in the community for 49 years and thanks to the generosity of donors, Valley United Way has been able to invest over $35 million into helping youth, providing basic needs and working to prevent crisis. “The Valley is a caring community and it is not surprising that the community is so generous. Congratulations to the dedicated volunteers who worked tirelessly on the Campaign,” said Sharon Gibson-Ellis, President & COO of Valley United Way.

If an individual or company would like to find out more information on how to participate in either donating funds, volunteering time or donating in kind donations, contact Valley United Way at 203-926-9478 or email: [email protected]