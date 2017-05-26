Shelton rallies to win SCC boys volleyball title

The No. 2 seed Shelton High boys volleyball team rallied from a two-game deficit for a 3-2 comeback road victory over top-seeded Cheshire High to capture the Southern Connecticut Conference title on Friday night.

“After we were down two sets, I told my players, well, we can go home early or you can stay as late as you want,” Shelton coach LeAnne Bianchine. “This win was all heart by these kids. They weren’t about to quit.”

Down by identical 25-15 set scores, the Gaels won three straight sets by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 15-13.

Senior Patrick Devaney had the game-winning kill, finished with 15 spikes, and was chosen at the Most Outstanding Player.

Classmate Matt Wojslow had 14 kills, as the Gaels improved their record to 16-5.

It was the school’s first boys volleyball title since 2015 and the win snapped the Rams’ 19-match winning streak.