Obituary: Marie L. Goodin, 87, of Shelton

Marie L. Goodin, 87, of Shelton, travel agent, wife of the late Albert Goodin, died May 25.

Born on Dec. 3, 1929 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Samuel and Ethel Williams Bartram.

Survived by daughters, Gail (Ed) Homick of Shelton and Lynn Ward of Moodus; grandson, Douglas (Amy) Clark; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Ryan Clark; and sister, Irene Himmelberger of Kissimmee, Fla.

Predeceased by brothers, George, Robert and Theodore Bartram.

Calling hours: Friday, June 2, 5-7 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m. for a graveside service in Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry Street, Milford.

Memorial contributions: CT Audubon Society Coastal Center, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford, CT 06460 or Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.