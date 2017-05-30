Shelton Police are in search of a suspect who committed an armed robbery at the Peoples Bank inside of Stop & Shop located at 898 Bridgeport Avenue.

On Tuesday, May 30 at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Shelton Police received a “hold up alarm” from the bank.

According to police, moments after the alarm they received a 911 call from the bank confirming that it had been robbed.

Shelton Patrol Officers and Detectives responded and discovered that a white male with a “scruffy beard and dirty blonde hair” approached a female teller.

According to a statement issued by Detective Richard Bango of the Shelton Police, the suspect displayed a dark semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash from both tellers on duty.

The tellers complied and the male left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Bango. Upon exiting the store the male hugged the building staying out of view of exterior surveillance cameras.

Anyone who recognizes the man shown in the photographs or has any information is encouraged to contact the Shelton Police department at 203-924- 1544.