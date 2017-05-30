Shelton Herald

Police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Shelton Herald on May 30, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Shelton Police are in search of a suspect who committed an armed robbery at the Peoples Bank inside of Stop & Shop located at 898 Bridgeport Avenue.

On Tuesday, May 30 at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Shelton Police received a “hold up alarm” from the bank.

According to police, moments after the alarm they received a 911 call from the bank confirming that it had been robbed.  

Shelton Patrol Officers and Detectives responded and discovered that a white male with a “scruffy beard and dirty blonde hair” approached a female teller.

According to a statement issued by Detective Richard Bango of the Shelton Police, the suspect displayed a dark semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash from both tellers on duty.

The tellers complied and the male left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Bango. Upon exiting the store the male hugged the building staying out of view of exterior surveillance cameras.

Anyone who recognizes the man shown in the photographs or has any information is encouraged to contact the Shelton Police department at 203-924- 1544.

 

Related posts:

  1. Shelton Fire log Nov. 23-29
  2. Echo Hose Fire Department collecting donations
  3. Shelton Fire Department responses
  4. Shelton schools celebrate Read Across America Day (Slideshow)
Previous Post CT Audubon Society offers master naturalist training program
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress