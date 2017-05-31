Reps. Perillo, McGorty support nomination of Attorney Welch to Superior Court

State Representatives Jason Perillo (R-113) and Ben McGorty (R-122) voted in support of the nomination of Shelton Attorney Thomas J. Welch to a seat on Superior Court.

“Attorney Welch is perfectly suited to serve on the bench,” said Rep. Perillo, noting that Welch has worked as his family attorney, and Welch’s father was Perillo’s grandfather’s family attorney. “That kind of family lineage of multi-generational service is earned only through great trust and honesty. This state will be well- served by the addition of Thomas Welch to the bench of the Superior Court.”

“It is clear that Attorney Thomas Welch has excellent and impeccable credentials for service on the bench of the Superior Court,” said Rep. McGorty. “His reputation as an attorney has been highly distinguished, particularly in his service to the communities of Shelton and Derby. I am very pleased to vote in favor of his nomination.”

Welch is a partner in the law firm of Welch, Teodosio & Stanek, LLC with its offices in Shelton. His 27-year practice has focused on general practice concentrating on litigation, municipal law, real estate, land use and small business representation.

Welch is currently the Corporation Counsel for the cities of both Shelton and Derby. He is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross, having earned a Bachelor of the Arts degree in history, and is a graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Law where he earned his Juris Doctor degree. He was nominated to the bench by Governor Dannel P. Malloy earlier this month, and his confirmation was previously approved by the State Senate.