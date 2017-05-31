Goodwill to open Bridgeport Ave. store June 2

Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut today that it will open a new 17,000-square-foot store and donation station on Friday, June 2 at 397 Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton. With more than 40 employees from the surrounding community, the new Goodwill store in Shelton will also house a state-of-the-art Career Center. The Career Center will help local residents boost their chances of finding and landing a job through assistance in resume writing, job interview practice and access to job leads.