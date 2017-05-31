Shelton Herald

Goodwill to open Bridgeport Ave. store June 2

By Shelton Herald on May 31, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut today that it will open a new 17,000-square-foot store and donation station on Friday, June 2 at 397 Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton. With more than 40 employees from the surrounding community, the new Goodwill store in Shelton will also house a state-of-the-art Career Center. The Career Center will help local residents boost their chances of finding and landing a job through assistance in resume writing, job interview practice and access to job leads.

Related posts:

  1. This week’s property transfers in Shelton
  2. This week’s property transfers
  3. Perillo calls Charter Arms ‘quintessential community company’
  4. Crosby Commons wins Assisted Living Association Award
Previous Post Obituary: James William Walsh, 70 Next Post Reps. Perillo, McGorty support nomination of Attorney Welch to Superior Court
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress