Goodwill to open Bridgeport Ave. store June 2

Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut today that it will open a new 17,000-square-foot store and donation station on Friday, June 2 at 397 Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton. With more than 40 employees from the surrounding community, the new Goodwill store in Shelton will also house a state-of-the-art Career Center. The Career Center will help local residents boost their chances of finding and landing a job through assistance in resume writing, job interview practice and access to job leads.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement