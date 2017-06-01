Library notes

Closing Announcement: Saturday, June 10, will be the last Saturday that Plumb Memorial Library will be open until September. We are still open every Monday – Friday at our usual business hours. Huntington Branch Library will remain open on Saturdays in the summer. Online services are always available.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime! – Thursdays, June 1 & June 8, 11 a.m., Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session!

Show-and- Tell Stories – Fridays, June 2 & June 9, 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., During this program designed for ages three and up, join Miss Marissa for stories and songs! Plus, bring along a show-and- tell item. Younger visitors are welcome at the 10:30 A.M. session. The 11 A.M. session is for ages 3 & up only and includes a bonus craft or game!

First Friday Book Discussion – Friday, June 2, 1 p.m., Saving Deedee Honeycutt by Beth Hoffman will be discussed today while enjoying light refreshments. “Steel Magnolias” meets “The Help” in this Southern novel sparkling with humor, heart and wisdom. Threading the Needle by Marie Bostwick will be the July reading selection. Books are available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Captain Underpants Party – Monday, June 5, 5:15 p.m., Kids in grades 1-4 can enjoy hilarious activities including decorating their own Captain Underpants tighty whities and using them as slingshots! Both avid fans and newcomers to the series are welcome.

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – Tuesdays, June 6 & June 13, 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 3) are invited to join Miss Marissa for scarves, maracas, stories, and bubbles!

Toddler Movement – Wednesdays, June 7 & June 14, 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children, ages two and-a-half to four years old and their caregivers. Please register; sessions run for an entire month.

Summer Intern Training – Wednesday, June 7, 3:30 p.m., Teens, ages 13-18, will learn how to fulfill SHS’s community service requirement while making library kids’ summer brighter!.

Reading Gives You Wings: 1st Day to Pick Up Summer Reading Materials! – Thursday, June 15, Kids and teens can join the “Reading Gives You Wings” program! Pick up an age-appropriate packet offering challenges meant to inspire a love of reading, the library, and our theme: flight! Earn prizes!

Plumb Memorial Library

Rubber Ducky Reading Club – Thursday, June 1, 9 a.m., A special self-paced summer reading program for our beginner readers. Geared toward children and old and their caregivers, each month complete 6 literacy activities with your child, and color in your reading log. Once all six ducks are completed, come to the library with your log and receive a prize (1 prize per child per month). Registration begins Thursday, June 1.

AlphaBits – Thursday, June 1, 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and caregivers work on learning skills to make them Kindergarten ready; drop in session, siblings welcome. No program on June 15. Special Story time on June 22 with special guest Ms. Christy of The Ice Cream Shoppe.

Stay and Play – Fridays, June 2 & June 9, 10:30 a.m. Drop in for play time with preschool children as caregivers chat over tea and share the joys of childhood.

Knit! – Tuesdays, June 6 & June 13, 6 p.m., Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend.

Advanced College Funding Solutions – Tuesday, June 6, 7 p.m., Join this free program, open to the public, and learn about how to help plan and fund college.

Shelton Families of English Learners K-12: Summer Reading Kick-off – Thursday, June 8, 6:30 p.m., Join the Shelton Schools and the Shelton Libraries for an evening of food, friendship and information! RSVP required to Maria Zampano [email protected] or at (203) 924-1023 ext. 323.

Build A Better World: Kids Summer Reading Program 2017 – Monday, June 12, 9 a.m., Join Plumb Children’s Department for another great summer reading program. Beginning June 12, kids entering kindergarten to grade 8 can sign up either in person or online. When you register, kids will pick up a special pack which includes their first BINGO card to earn rewards while completing activities on the card. Earn kids’ cash to shop in our Kids-Only store, collect grand prize raffle tickets and enter them in our raffles. All grand-prize raffle tickets must be turned in, and all kids’ cash needs to be redeemed by Friday, August 4.

Robert Rivest: Summer Reading Kick Off – Wednesday, June 14, 6 p.m., Join us as we kick off our Summer Reading events with the uniquely talented Robert Rivest. Come laugh for this one-of- a-kind performance. Open to all families. Tickets will be handed out 30 minutes before the program.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.