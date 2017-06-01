Graduation now, what’s next?

We are officially in June, which means a few things, but for high school seniors in Shelton it means that they’re nearly two weeks away from graduating from Shelton High.

This is an exciting time to be a Gael.

You’ll always be a Gael.

Your entire life you’ve been told that you can do whatever you put your mind to, and it’s true.

You’ve had moments where you doubted yourself and moments where you’ve impressed yourself. All of these moments have added up and gotten you all to where you are today.

But, what will you challenge yourself to become in the next phase of your life? The possibilities endless.

Keep in mind that no two people’s journeys are exactly alike so be mindful of how you compare yourself to others. In most cases the comparisons serve no valid purpose.

As you leave behind the extra guidance and comfort that is catered to you in high school, embrace the uncertainty and discomfort that comes with graduation.

Whether you’re preparing to move into the college dorm of your dreams or enter the workforce, trust yourself, focus on achieving your goals, and cherish the experiences you have on your journey.

You’re about to graduate high school and will be graduating college next or getting that promotion you dreamed of soon enough.

Be thankful for it all. The good times and all of the bad times that make your achievements that much sweeter.

Appreciate all of the people who push you to be great especially in those times where you feel like giving up.

Be grateful for those people who doubt you and try to tell you what you’re capable of accomplishing because their words provide you with the fuel you need to be the best version of yourself.

Rest knowing that you’ll fail again and that each “failure” you experience will bring you that much closer to where you want to be in life.

Whatever you decide to do next with your life, don’t forget to be proud of yourself every step of the way.

It’s okay to be afraid of what comes next or to not know what you want to do with the rest of your life. But, it is not okay to be so afraid that you stop yourself from taking on new challenges.

The world is yours, be great and don’t be afraid to fall down.

Just make sure to pick yourself up and try again.