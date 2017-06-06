Shelton Herald

Avalon to host Red Cross blood drive June 15

By Shelton Herald on June 6, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

On Thursday, June 15 Avalon will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in its community room located at 185 Canal Street W in Shelton.

To make an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

