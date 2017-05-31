Shelton Herald

Obituary: Olivia “Lee” Orazietti, 86, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on May 31, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Olivia “Lee” Orazietti, 86, of Shelton, retired from the former Shelton Products, died May 27, in the Griffin Hospital Derby.

Born in Shelton on Sept. 30, 1930 daughter of the late Generoso and Beatrice (Fracassini) Orazietti.

Survived by sister, Jennette Burns, many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews, and her sister-in-law, Mary Orazietti.

Also predeceased by brothers, Enio “Jake” Orazietti and Dalmo Orazietti, sisters, Louise Bajor and Valia Hefferon and a niece, Diane Wilson.

Calling hours: Thursday, June 1, 4-7 p.m., Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. On Friday her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Shelton. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 51 Fairmont Place, Shelton, CT 06484.

