Obituary: James William Walsh, 70

May 31, 2017

James William Walsh, 70, lawyer for Bennett and Walsh in Ansonia, husband of Sheila Bridges Walsh, died May 29.

Born in Derby, on Nov. 7, 1946, son of the late Thomas R. and Loretta (Mulready) Walsh.

Also survived by children, Gregory Walsh, Patrick Walsh, Brian Walsh, and Kelly Cannizzio and her husband, Brian, siblings, his twin, John J.  Walsh, Thomas A. Walsh, and Alice Walsh Murphy, six grandchildren and many nieces, and nephews.

Calling hours: Thursday, June 1, 4-7 p.m., Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby. On Friday his funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby.

