Baseball: Wilton takes down Shelton

The Wilton High baseball team advanced to the second round of the Class LL state playoffs after rallying for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Shelton on Tuesday at home, 8-5.

The sixth-seeded Warriors (19-4) lost to 11th-seeded Staples on Wednesday. The Wreckers beat Cheshire on Tuesday, 6-0.

Shelton, the 27th seed, led Wilton 3-1 going to the bottom of the fifth, when Jack Dooley launched a three-run homer to put the Warriors on top, 4-3. Shelton answered with two runs in the top of the sixth to lead 5-4, before Wilton pulled out the win with four runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Dillon Lifrieri retired the side in order in the seventh to get the win. He pitched the final one and two-thirds innings in relief of starter Ben Rusin.

Trey McLoughlin took the loss for Shelton.

