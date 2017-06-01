Shelton Herald

Resident selected as one of top students by Center for Talented Youth

By Aaron Berkowitz on June 1, 2017 in Community, Schools · 0 Comments

Mika’il Naqvi

Mika’il Naqvi’s parents said they knew he was special since he was 18 months old and was able to recite all 26 letters in the alphabet. Fast forwarding until now, Naqvi has been selected as one of the  top students recognized for academic excellence by Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth.

When Mika’il took the test to be ranked by the Center for Talented Youth he ranked in the top 25% of all kids who took the test in the world.
Naqvi, a 4th grader at Booth Hill Elementary, is an outgoing kid who is liked and respected by all of his peers, that hopes to help kids realize that being smart is “cool”.

Related posts:

  1. 8th annual Housy River Duck Race June 25
  2. BOE inches closer to submitting 2017-18 budget proposal
  3. Person of the Week: Coach Tom Jurzynski
  4. Perry Hill student advances to national invention competition

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Library notes
About author
Aaron Berkowitz

Aaron Berkowitz


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress