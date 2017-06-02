Reps. Perillo, McGorty usher opioid-combatting legislation through House

State Representatives Jason Perillo (R-113) and Ben McGorty (R-122)voted to advance legislation they co sponsored aimed at helping curb the opioid addiction and overdose epidemic facing the state.

“Unfortunately, there is no single or easy solution to the terrible and tragic problem of opioid addiction and abuse that has cost our communities so much in lives damaged and lost,” said Rep. Perillo. “This bill is not a lone solution, but one in a progressive number of changes that are aimed at altering the way opioid medications are handled and dispensed, which limits the potential opportunities for abuse. I’m pleased to have worked on this legislation, and I hope to see it make it to the governor’s desk before the session ends.”

“We all know the tragic stories of opioid addiction that have been on the rise across the state in recent years,” said Rep. McGorty. “The provisions of this bill will restrict the ability of those who would abuse opioids, or profit from their abuse, and makes common sense improvements on the opioid legislation we passed during the previous legislative session.”

Perillo, an EMT, was involved directly in the drafting of the language of the final version that passed the House.

The bill, HB 7052, An Act Preventing Prescription Opioid Diversion and Abuse, requires prescriptions for controlled substances to be transmitted electronically to a pharmacy, and limits minors to a five-day initial supply of opioid drugs. Under additional provisions of the bill certain registered nurses are allowed to destroy or dispose of their patient’s controlled substances, and requires physicians, when prescribing opioids, to discuss with their patients, rather than only with minors, the risks associated with opioid drug use. It also creates a process by which patients can request to not be prescribed an opioid drug.

The bill now heads to the State Senate for action there. This session of the Connecticut General Assembly concludes at midnight, June 7, 2017.