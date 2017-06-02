Shelton Herald

Obituary: Richard M. Leska, 80, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on June 2, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Richard M. Leska, 80, of Shelton, husband of Isabella LaFrese Leska, died May 31, in the Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Bridgeport on May 8, 1937, son of the late Matthew and Edna O’Kane Leska; U.S. Air Force.

Also survived by children, Mark Leska, and Dawn Leska, and sister, Doris Walters.

Also predeceased by brother, George Leska.   

Services: Monday, June 5, 11 a.m., Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church Street, Shelton. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery Bridgeport.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at jude.org.

