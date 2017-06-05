Shelton Herald

Fire log

On May 26 at 12:48 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #466 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. One ladder truck and one tower truck responded.

On May 26 at 4:45 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #704 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

On May 27 at 7:09 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #68 Wesley Drive. There was no fire. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On May 28 at 9:25 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at #708 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On May 28 at 1:18 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a car fire at #91 Tuckahoe Drive. Upon arrival firefighters extinguished a fire that occurred in items in the bed of a pickup truck. Two engines responded.

On May 28 at 2:46 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #584 Long Hill Avenue for a public service lockout. One engine responded.

On May 29 at 12:23 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #7 Acadia Lane. There was no fire. Two engines, one tower truck and one ladder truck responded.

On May 29 at 3:15 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #7 Acadia Lane. There was no fire. Two engines, one tower truck and one ladder truck responded.

On May 30 at 12:39 a.m. Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #21 Kanungum Trail. There was no fire. two engines responded.

On May 30 at 2:37 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of a structure fire at #69 Country Walk. Upon arrival firefighters found a fire had occurred in a recycling bin next to against a garage. The fire was extinguished. Minor damage was done to the exterior siding of the garage. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On May 31 at 6:36 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #159 Center Street. There was no fire. Steam from a shower activated a smoke detector. One engine responded.

On May 31 at 10:38 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #188 Dickinson Drive. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

On May 31 at 5:49 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at#704 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On June 1 at 1:23 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of power lines arcing on Oak Hill Lane. One engine responded.

On June 1 at 6:43 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #30 Todd Road to assist EMS with a patient. One engine and one utility truck responded.

On June 1 at 6:54 p.m. White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #14 Hiawatha Trail. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

On June 2 at 3:40 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #21 Algonkin Trail for a public service call. One engine responded.

On June 2 at 8:18 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Saint Joseph’s School #430 Coram Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from food cooking caused the alarm. One engine responded.

On June 2 at 5:40 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #111 Thompson Street to check for carbon monoxide in the home. One engine responded.

On June 2 at 7:56 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #9 Prospect Street. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine responded.

