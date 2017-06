The Trumbull Animal Shelter will be holding a rabies clinic on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Trumbull Highway Department, 366 Church Hill Road. The cost is $20, cash only and a 3-year vaccination can be given if a prior rabies certificate is provided.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers. Connecticut Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) provides the supplies, and Dr. Kathleen Fearon donates her time.