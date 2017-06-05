Artist of 28 years exhibits work in solo show

Award-winning artist Len Grayeck will exhibit a selection of his artwork in the Easton Library Small Gallery. Titled Reverie, the show will feature original, acrylic paintings and mixed-media pieces. Grayeck lives and creates his art in Shelton where he has been an artist for 28 years.

“I have been fortunate to be in several group shows over the last several years,” he said. “But I am very pleased and grateful to be given the opportunity to exhibit my art for this solo show. It is nice to be recognized locally in the art world of Fairfield County and also because it is where I live and work.”



The Easton Library Small Gallery has recently been refurbished and updated to be able to handle special art events. The gallery is located on the left-hand side of the Easton Library via a side entrance. The address is 691 Morehouse Road, Easton, CT 06612. Website is eastonlibrary.org.

His work will be on exhibit from June 8 to July 30. A reception will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. The public is invited.



Grayeck’s artwork has been in juried shows at the Bendheim Gallery in Greenwich; the Slater Museum in Norwich; and is currently in the Ferguson Library, Stamford, among other venues.

His work has been published in Artist Magazine and the book AcrylicWorks4. He is a self-taught painter, working primarily with acrylics and recently began working in mixed media. His work includes portraits, landscapes, still lifes, and abstracts.

For more information, call Grayeck at 203-513-8202, email him at [email protected] or vitist his website at lengrayeck.com.