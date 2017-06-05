Shelton Herald

Obituary: Ingeborg Ruth Szokol

By Shelton Herald on June 5, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Ingeborg Ruth Szokol, 87, of Ansonia, machine operator at Schick Safety Razor, wife of the late Albert Bela Szokol, died on June 4, at Griffin Hospital.

Born on Nov. 24, 1925 in Albstadt, Ebingen, Germany, daughter of the late Karl and Frederica Lorenz Haasis.

Survived by daughters, Ingrid (David) Lungarini of Ansonia, Kristina (Robert) Bradley of Seymour, and Hildegard Szokol of Shelton; son, Albert Bela (Cheryl) Szokol of Ansonia; grandchildren, Christopher R. Bradley of New Jersey, Andrew S. Bradley of Virginia, Hillary K. Bradley of Seymour; stepgrandson, David (Shari) Lungarini of Ansonia; stepgreat-grandson, Wyatt Lungarini; three nieces, and many friends.

Also predeceased by sisters, Lottie Haasis Jonas and Annaliese Haasis Finke, and brother, Kurt Haasis.

Services: Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m., Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. Calling hours: Saturday, 10-11 a.m., prior to the service.

Memorial contributions: Ansonia High School Chargers, 20 Pulaski Highway, Ansonia, CT 06401.

