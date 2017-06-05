Obituary: Kirk William “Mike” Weldon, 54, of Seymour

Kirk William “Mike” Weldon, 54, of Seymour, husband of Tina Marie (Andreucci) Weldon, died on June 3, at Griffin Hospital.

He was a volunteer firefighter with Seymour Citizens Engine Co. #2, Ansonia Charters Hose Co. #4 and Seymour Fire Police, a letter carrier for U.S. Postal Service, and a crossing guard for the Town of Seymour.

Born in Derby on July 7, 1962, son of the late Kenneth and Kathleen (Dickinson) Weldon.

Besides his wife, he is survived by daughter, Brianna Weldon of Seymour; brothers, Kendell (Jody) Weldon of Shelton and Kevin Weldon of Newtown; sisters, Kim (Michael “Spider” ) Morey of Seymour and Kathryn Wermuth of Ansonia; sister-in-law, Deb Andreucci of Shelton, many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Services: Thursday, June 8, 10 a.m., Church of the Assumption, 61 North Cliff Street, Ansonia. Burial will follow in Mountain Meadows Cemetery, Seymour. Calling hours: Wednesday, June 7, 4-7 p.m, Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia.

Memorial contributions: Charters Hose Co. #4, 4 Murray Street, Ansonia, CT 06401 or Citizens Engine Co. #2, 26 DeForest St., Seymour, CT 06483.