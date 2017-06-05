Obituary: Ruth Mancini (née Diani), 87

Ruth Mancini (née Diani), 87, wife of Joseph Henry Mancini, died June 1.

Daughter of the late Fioravante and Edvige Diani (née Scaramuzza).

Also predeceased by daughter, Carol Hampton and sister, Eunice.

Besides her husband, survivors include children, Susan (Michael), Joanne, Joseph Jr. (Kimberly), Mark (Debbie), and Michael (Donna); son-in-law, Edward Hampton, and eight grandchildren.

Calling hours: Friday, June 9, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Services: Friday, June 9, 11 a.m., St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Huntington. Burial will follow in Lawn Cemetery, Huntington.