Man arrested for commercial burglaries

Shelton Police arrested an Oakville man for allegedly stealing items from local businesses.

On Sunday, June 4 Shelton Police arrested Michael Petro, 45, of Oakville and charged him with third degree burglary and third degree larceny. Petro was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Friday, June 16.

Petro’s arrest stems from a complaint made to the Shelton Police Department regarding stolen snow blowers and other commercial equipment at the Perkin and Elmer located on Bridgeport Ave.

According to police, surveillance video of the suspect and his pickup truck helped to develop Petro as a suspect in this and other burglaries in surrounding towns. Other arrests are expected in the near future.