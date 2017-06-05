Shelton man arrested for sexual assault

Shelton police arrested a Shelton man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old.

On Sunday, June 4 the Shelton police department arrested Adam Besaw, 38, of Shelton. Besaw was charged with first degree sexual assault, two counts of second degree sexual assault, and four counts of risk of injury and impairing morals of a minor and coercion.

The accused’s arrest stems from a complaint taken from a family friend of a juvenile victim who stated she was sexually assaulted by Besaw when she was 12 years old. The juvenile victim stated that Besaw bribed her with purchasing gifts and providing her with money dating back to 2014.

Besaw’s bond was set at $250,000 and was arraigned at Derby Superior court on Monday, June 5.