Marissa Correia, Children’s Librarian at the Huntington Library in Shelton, was recently honored by the Connecticut Library Association at their annual conference in Mystic.

She was awarded the Faith Hektoen Award for outstanding programs that have made a significant impact on library service for children in Connecticut.

While nominating Correia, Circulation Supervisor Scott Brill wrote, “As a dynamic, one-person department, Marissa has expanded the children’s and teen programming at the Huntington Branch Library exponentially. Every Monday afternoon, children in the community can be assured that Marissa will have an exciting interactive program ready for them from volcano experiments to baking tasty treats to making creative crafts. Along with her already beloved toddler storytimes and show and tell storytimes, Marissa has also instituted a new Sensory Storytime which is geared for children with autism and designed for families seeking a library experience where movement is encouraged and senses are engaged. Through her programming and work at the Huntington Branch Library, Marissa is making a real difference in the lives of the young people in the library’s community!”

Correia is currently planning the library’s summer schedule, which includes over 65 events for infants – teenagers. Events will include science experiments, fitness activities, crafts, and cooking lessons.