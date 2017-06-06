Michael Angleo Petro, 45, of Oakville was arrested and charged with third degree burglary and third degree larceny on June 4. Petro’s bond was set at $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court June 16.

Arlene Patrie Rogers, 36, of Derby was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear and failure to respond to an infraction on June 4. Rogers’s bond was set at $10,000 and appeared in court June 5.

Matthew John Barbian, 27, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with first and second degree failure to appear on June 4. Barbian’s bond was set at $50,000 and is appeared in court June 5.

Robert Piccirillo, 26, of Shelton was arrested and charged with violation of probation on June 3. Piccirillo’s bond was set at $1,500 and he appeared in court June 5.

Maria Luisa Lebron-Diaz, 48, of Derby was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a protective order. Lebron-Diaz’s bond was set at $5,000 and she appeared in court June 5.

Guy Matyasovszky, 54, of Shelton was arrested and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct on June 2. Matyasovszky’s bond was set at $1,000 and he appeared in court June 5.

Cami Demace, 37, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear on June 2. Demace’s bond was set at $495 and she is scheduled to appear in court June 16.

Veronica Jean Adams, 32, of Shelton was arrested and charged with use of drug paraphernalia on June 2. Adams was released on a promise to appear in court on June 16.

Ginger Marie Fern, 45, was arrested and charged with use of drug paraphernalia on June 2. Fern was released on a promise to appear in court on June 16.

Joshua Rivera, 22, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, third degree assault, and fourth degree criminal mischief on June 2. Rivera’s bond was set at $2,500 and appeared in court on June 2.

Alicia Riggs, 39, of Shelton was arrested and charged with failure to maintain proper lane and driving under the influence on June 1. Riggs’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on June 15.

Frank Terry, 46, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear on June. 1. Terry’s bond was set at $15,000 and he appeared in court the same day as his arrest.

Damiana Dominguez, 20, of New York was arrested and charged with first degree forgery and sixth degree larceny on May 31. Dominguez’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court June 15.

Dennis Roderick Gomez, 22, of New York was arrested and charged with first degree forgery and sixth degree larceny on May 31. Gomez’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court June 15.

Kenneth Bartek, 63, of Shelton was arrested and charged with sixth degree larceny on May 31. Bartek was released on a promise to appear in court on June 14.

Michael Ryan Durkin, 28, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear on May 31. Durkin’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court June 14.

Colin Michael Taylor, 27, of Seymour was arrested and charged with third degree identity theft, third degree forgery, first degree larceny, credit card theft, and illegal use of a credit card on May 31. Taylor’s bond was set at $10,000 and appeared in court on May 31.

Robbin Drew, 52, of Milford was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault on May 30. Drew’s bond was set at $1,000 and appeared in court on May 31.

Barbara Jean Maturo, 62, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree threatening on May 29. Maturo’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court May 30.

Matthew George Robert Pelham, 23, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with violating probation on May 29. Pelham’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court June 7.

Lyndsey Arone, 36, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on May 28. Arone’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court May 30.

John Baptist Arone, 46, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on May 28. Arone’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court May 30.

David Andrew Callahan, 44, of Massachusetts was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia in connection with less than one-half ounce cannabis-type substance, possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance on May 26. Callahan’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court June 9.

Leonard J. Tomasheski,28, of New London was arrested and charged with third degree burglary and third and sixth degree larceny on May 26. Tomasheski’s bond was set at $11,500 and appeared in court on May 26.

Amanda Onze, 25, of Beacon Fallas was arrested and charged with sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and risk of injury to a minor on May 25. Onze’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court June 8.

Manuel Saez, 38, of Torrington was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a protective order, disorderly conduct and first degree criminal trespassing on May 25. Saez’s bond was set at $7,500 and he is scheduled to appear in court June 25.

Reginald Jude Bazile, 46, of Shelton was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a protective order on May 24. Bazile’s bond was set at $10,000 and he appeared in court on May 25.

Tanya Dempster-Bazile, 43, of Shelton was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a restraining order on May 24. Dempster-Bazile’s bond was set at $1,000 and appeared in court May 25.

Jake LaMacchia, 19, of Shelton was arrested and charged with sixth degree larceny on May 23. LaMacchia’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court June 6.

Jonathan Puchowicz, 32, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and interfering with an officer on May 23. Puchowicz’s bond was set at $1,000 and appeared in court on June 6.

Jesus Figueroa, 28, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief and sixth degree larceny on May 22. Figueroa’s bond was set at $15,000 and appeared in court on May 22.