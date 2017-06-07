Reps. Perillo, McGorty oppose highway tolls

During today’s session of the House, State Representatives Jason Perillo (R-113) and Ben McGorty (R-122) stood in opposition to legislation which would implement tolls on state highways, a measure tantamount to a new and heavy tax on state residents.

“What has been proposed to us is this concept that out of state drivers don’t pay their fair share – that this is about equity,” said Rep. Perillo. If that is to be true, you have to also argue for true relief to residents of the state in the form of a gas tax. Proponents of this measure say there is a cut in the gas tax included, but the bar is so high to achieve it, it is likely to never happen. These proponents are merely interested in a money grab. This is neither fair or equitable- 70% of these tolls will be paid by residents of this state, not drivers coming in from other states.”

“The tolls that we are likely to see according to preliminary reports show a massive network of tolls throughout the state,” said Rep. McGorty. “Those who believe there will only be border tolls are seriously mistaken. I opposed this measure in the Transportation Committee, and I continue to oppose a measure that will be nothing more than a massive tax hike on state residents with little in the way of an assurance that the funds will be used for the purpose of maintaining our roads and bridges.”

Both Perillo and McGorty have consistently supported a full repeal of the state’s gas tax throughout this session.

The Connecticut DOT has released a preliminary proposal that suggests the installation of 72 tolls along numerous major arteries throughout the state including I-84, I-95, I-91, and Routes 2, 8, 9 and 11. The tolls are not located solely along the state’s borders, but peppered throughout the state.

After a brief debate, the bill was withdrawn by Democratic leaders as the bill did not have enough support in the House where Democrats now have a narrow 79-72 majority. This session of the Connecticut General Assembly concludes at midnight, June 7, 2017.