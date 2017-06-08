Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes, which specializes in the delivery of sub-acute rehabilitation and long-term care services, recently honored both its nurses and residents by recognizing National Nurses Week from May 6-12 and National Nursing Home Week from May 14-20.

“We celebrate our employees because they all play an important role in fulfilling our mission,” said Janet Williamson RN, Assistant Director of Nurses. “We celebrate our residents because they are our mission.”

The theme for National Nursing Home Week was “The Spirit of America,” which underscores the bond between staff, volunteers and residents that capture the American spirit.

During the week, Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes provided its residents with entertainment, a trivia contest with prizes, a scavenger hunt, taco bar, pizza party and more. On May 13, Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes also held a Mother’s Day tea celebration to kick off Nursing Home Week. The facility will celebrate National Nursing Assistants Week from June 15-22, and on June 16 will have a luncheon for nursing staff featuring a caricature artist.

“The gifts for National Nurses Week and Nursing Assistants Week are personalized gift bags containing essential oil foot scrubs, nail polish and manicure kits,” said Paula Meunier, Administrator of Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes. The theme of this year’s National Nurses Week was “Nursing: the Balance of Mind, Body, and Spirit.”