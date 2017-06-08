Shelton Herald

Save Our Shelton to hold meeting June 21

By Shelton Herald on June 8, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

Save Our Shelton (SOS) will have its next meeting Wednesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Huntington Branch Library.

