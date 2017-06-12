Shelton Herald

Fire log

By Shelton Herald on June 12, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

On June 5 at 10:13 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #307 Isinglass Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine responded.

On June 6 at 5:49 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a brush fire on Old Bridgeport Avenue near Knoll Brook. Two engines responded.

On June 6 at 6:15 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #47 Beech Tree Hill Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Two engines responded.

On June 7 at 12:36 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to assist the Town of Stratford Fire Department on a search of the Housatonic River for a person who jumped into the water from a bridge. One marine unit responded.

On June 7 at 12:15 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a public service call at #113 Canal Street. One engine responded.

On June 7 at 9:13 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1, the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at #780 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cleaning operations caused the alarm. Two engines, one rescue truck, one tower truck and one ladder truck responded.

On June 8 at 3:06 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to fire alarm sounding at the Hampton Inn at #695 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. A short circuit in an electrical outlet caused the alarm. One engine, one ladder truck and one tower truck responded.

On June 7 at 10:55 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #97 WLNUT Tree Hill Road for a report of a person pinned against a garage wall at #97 Walnut Tree Hill Road. Firefighters arrived and found the person not pinned. One rescue truck responded.

On June 10 at 2:15 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Shelton Lakes Health Care Center at #5 Lake Road. Firefighters found a smoke condition in the building upon arrival. A faulty air conditioning unit caused the smoke and alarm. Two engines and one tower truck responded.

On June 11 at 2:35 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #70 Sachem Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding. One engine responded.

On June 11 at 6:58 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #12 Maple Street to assist EMS with a patient. One engine responded.

On June 11 at 2:53 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of #525 Bridgeport Avenue. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On June 11 at 4:58 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12. One engine and two rescue trucks responded.

On June 11 at 6:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #10 Brae Loch Way. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

On June 11 at 7:57 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of #955 Howe Avenue. Firefighters assisted at the scene after it was reported that a hydrant and possibly a house were struck as a result of a two car accident. The hydrant was struck and flowed water for almost an hour before being shut off. The vehicle did not hit the home. Two engines responded.

Related posts:

  1. Benefit Saturday for Pet Protectors
  2. SHS class of '79 is still looking for its members
  3. THIS WEEKEND–Shelton Holiday Craft Festival
  4. Easton Arts Council to hold member art show
Previous Post Death of infant under investigation Next Post Word of the Week: Finite
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress