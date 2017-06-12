On June 5 at 10:13 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #307 Isinglass Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine responded.

On June 6 at 5:49 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a brush fire on Old Bridgeport Avenue near Knoll Brook. Two engines responded.

On June 6 at 6:15 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #47 Beech Tree Hill Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Two engines responded.

On June 7 at 12:36 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to assist the Town of Stratford Fire Department on a search of the Housatonic River for a person who jumped into the water from a bridge. One marine unit responded.

On June 7 at 12:15 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a public service call at #113 Canal Street. One engine responded.

On June 7 at 9:13 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1, the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at #780 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cleaning operations caused the alarm. Two engines, one rescue truck, one tower truck and one ladder truck responded.

On June 8 at 3:06 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to fire alarm sounding at the Hampton Inn at #695 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. A short circuit in an electrical outlet caused the alarm. One engine, one ladder truck and one tower truck responded.

On June 7 at 10:55 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #97 WLNUT Tree Hill Road for a report of a person pinned against a garage wall at #97 Walnut Tree Hill Road. Firefighters arrived and found the person not pinned. One rescue truck responded.

On June 10 at 2:15 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Shelton Lakes Health Care Center at #5 Lake Road. Firefighters found a smoke condition in the building upon arrival. A faulty air conditioning unit caused the smoke and alarm. Two engines and one tower truck responded.

On June 11 at 2:35 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #70 Sachem Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding. One engine responded.

On June 11 at 6:58 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #12 Maple Street to assist EMS with a patient. One engine responded.

On June 11 at 2:53 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of #525 Bridgeport Avenue. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On June 11 at 4:58 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12. One engine and two rescue trucks responded.

On June 11 at 6:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #10 Brae Loch Way. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

On June 11 at 7:57 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of #955 Howe Avenue. Firefighters assisted at the scene after it was reported that a hydrant and possibly a house were struck as a result of a two car accident. The hydrant was struck and flowed water for almost an hour before being shut off. The vehicle did not hit the home. Two engines responded.